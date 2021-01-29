Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 211,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 415,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $23.02 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

