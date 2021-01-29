Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $232.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLOB. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.90.

Globant stock opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $230.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.16.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.