Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $15,706,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,528,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,555 shares of company stock worth $11,252,044. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

