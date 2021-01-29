Gnosis (GNO) Price Tops $114.96 on Top Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $172.97 million and approximately $578,626.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $114.96 or 0.00335539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00851412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.13 or 0.04141956 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

GNO is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

