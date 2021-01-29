GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,611.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. GoByte has a total market cap of $184,546.05 and approximately $5,611.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,232,878 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.