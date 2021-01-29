goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to $0.00 at National Bank Financial

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

EHMEF opened at $78.24 on Monday. goeasy has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

