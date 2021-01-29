Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.99. Gogo shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 241,967 shares trading hands.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $5,711,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Gogo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

