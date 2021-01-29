Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Fields (GFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.