Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0033.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.

Shares of GORO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.49 million, a PE ratio of -292.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

