GoldMint Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $254,058.95 and $478.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00796139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.84 or 0.03982818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017532 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

