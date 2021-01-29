Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GROUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised Grafton Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Grafton Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

