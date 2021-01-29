Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) Declares €0.02 Dividend

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GRP opened at GBX 1.21 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.97 million and a PE ratio of 41.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81. Greencoat Renewables PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.19.

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

