GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a growth of 1,612.9% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GreenGro Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,967,465. GreenGro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

