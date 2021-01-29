Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of GRNWF stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

