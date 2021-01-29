Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,770.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,635.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

