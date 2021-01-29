Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.46.

In related news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $187.82 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $197.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

