Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Down 5.1%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.82. 605,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 342,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Griffon alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Griffon in the third quarter valued at $733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the third quarter valued at $2,707,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.