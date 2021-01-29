Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Up 11.4% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.31. 748,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 365,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFF. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

