Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $275,747.80 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $275,747.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 43,258 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,730,320.00.

On Friday, December 18th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 606.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 90,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

