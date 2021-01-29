Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $283,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GO opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,908 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after acquiring an additional 529,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,172,000 after acquiring an additional 429,930 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $10,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

