Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $5.84 per share for the quarter.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.65.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $332,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

