Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report sales of $281.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.30 million. Groupon posted sales of $612.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $871.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $942.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Groupon by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,868 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 1,768,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,194. Groupon has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

