GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 7.8%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $44.59. 3,172,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,965,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 850.17 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $8,061,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

