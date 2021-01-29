GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 916.98 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. Research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.