Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,374,200 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the December 31st total of 8,190,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.7 days.

Shares of GMBXF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo México from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grupo México in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Grupo México

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

