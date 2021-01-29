GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. GSI Technology updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 231,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.88.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

