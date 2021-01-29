GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.68. GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 57,755,006 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £7.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

