GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.00

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $140.25, with a volume of 28469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.68 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.