Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $170.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $169.30 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $173.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $731.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.80 million to $739.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $789.83 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $798.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 793,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.54 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after buying an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,102 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

