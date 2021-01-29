Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.83. Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 90,285 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £18.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.31.

About Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

