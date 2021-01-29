GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

GWPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at $384,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $335,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,757,136 shares of company stock worth $18,533,909. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,856,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,780,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

