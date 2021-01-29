GWM Advisors LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 22,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

