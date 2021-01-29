GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 515.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.