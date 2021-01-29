GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.18. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

