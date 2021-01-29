GWM Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $65.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.