GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 150.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,839 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2,164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3,297.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 106,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DUSA opened at $30.05 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.