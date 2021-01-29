GWM Advisors LLC Sells 13,003 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,003 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

