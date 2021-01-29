H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FUL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

FUL opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $57.68.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

