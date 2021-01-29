Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $225.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.44 million and the lowest is $221.20 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $258.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $853.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.57 million to $861.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $972.68 million, with estimates ranging from $921.26 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. 530,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

