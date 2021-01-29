Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HALO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.44 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

