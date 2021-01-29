Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells $170,518.77 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

