Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider Joia M. Johnson Sells 39,730 Shares

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HBI opened at $15.40 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 258,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 188,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.