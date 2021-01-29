Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Trading Up 5.5%

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s share price was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 493,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 202,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

