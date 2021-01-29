Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €101.71 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) received a €101.71 ($119.66) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.41 ($76.96).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) stock opened at €94.80 ($111.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

