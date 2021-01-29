Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 10.2%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 718,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,816,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Happiness Biotech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

