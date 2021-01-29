Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Trading Down 8.2%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.13. 1,348,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,148,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

In other Harbor Custom Development news, CEO Sterling Griffin sold 82,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $380,171.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,160 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.