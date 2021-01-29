HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. 11,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,749. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

