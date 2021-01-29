Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

ProPetro stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $862.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

