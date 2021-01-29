Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 2,884 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 258.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Agora were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on API shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

API stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $68.45.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

