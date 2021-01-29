Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,000 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREE opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CREE shares. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.27.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

